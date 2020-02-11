America Móvil B de C : Movil's fourth-quarter net profit jumps, but revenue flat on stronger peso

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted total revenue of 263.19 billion pesos in the quarter, essentially flat from the year-earlier quarter. America Movil attributed that to the peso's gains against currencies in other markets in which it operates.

The company touted its strong growth in mobile revenues, particularly from postpaid customers, or those who buy subscriptions.

"Mobile service revenues kept picking up," the company wrote in a report accompanying its results.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Tom Hogue)