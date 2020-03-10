Log in
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 03/10
15.07 MXN   +2.94%
Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi

03/10/2020 | 10:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid

Telefonica Brasil SA and TIM Participações SA have expressed interest in negotiating a joint offer to buy bankrupt Brazilian carrier Grupo Oi SA, the two companies said on Tuesday in securities filings.

The companies informed Oi's financial advisor Bank of America Merrill Lynch of their interest in starting negotiations for a potential acquisition of all or part of the carrier that filed for the largest-ever bankruptcy in Latin America in 2016.

If their bid is successful, the two companies would divide up the Oi business, the filings showed.

Telefonica, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica SA, operates Brazil's largest wireless carrier. TIM, which is controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, said it had informed its board of directors of their approach.

Oi said in a separate filing that the move, which it described as "sounding out the market," showed that there was market interest in its wireless operations.

In September, Reuters reported that Oi was in talks with the two firms to sell assets and avoid insolvency.

Executives from all three major carriers in Brazil - Telefonica Brasil, TIM and America Movil SAB de CV's Claro - said at the time they could consider a deal with Oi.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2.94% 15.07 End-of-day quote.5.43%
OI S.A. 7.96% 1.22 End-of-day quote.1.63%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -6.01% 0.3672 Delayed Quote.-22.34%
TELEFONICA S.A. -3.97% 4.411 End-of-day quote.-29.16%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 2.80% 54.06 End-of-day quote.-2.55%
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 2.65% 15.51 End-of-day quote.3.64%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2020 1 031 B
EBIT 2020 162 B
Net income 2020 74 805 M
Debt 2020 616 B
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 967 B
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,49  MXN
Last Close Price 15,07  MXN
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.43%45 791
AT&T-11.23%248 827
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.11%154 918
NTT DOCOMO, INC.1.00%95 074
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.05%86 688
KDDI CORPORATION0.34%72 841
Categories
