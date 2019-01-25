Log in
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
America Movil de CV : América Móvil Adds Two Telefónica Units

01/25/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil SAB said Thursday it has bought the Guatemalan operations of Telefónica SA, and agreed to acquire the Spanish company's business in El Salvador.

América Móvil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it paid $333 million for 100% of Telefónica Móviles Guatemala and has agreed to pay $315 million for 99.3% of Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, which it is buying from Telefónica and several of its affiliates.

Regulatory approvals are pending for the El Salvador deal.

América Móvil is Latin America's largest mobile-phone operator, with operations across the region, as well as in Austria and the U.S.

The Mexican company said the acquisitions, which operate wireless and fixed-line phones, internet and pay TV services, will bolster its position in Central America, where it plans to provide next-generation services including 5G.

Telefónica, which owned 60% of the Central American units, said the sale is part of its portfolio management to optimize return on capital, and will also serve to lower debt.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com<mailto:anthony.harrup@wsj.com>

Change Last 1st jan.
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV -1.52% 14.92 End-of-day quote.6.80%
TELEFONICA 0.05% 7.732 End-of-day quote.5.36%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 1 026 B
EBIT 2018 130 B
Net income 2018 51 533 M
Debt 2018 615 B
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 17,57
P/E ratio 2019 13,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 989 B
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Angel Alija Guerrero Chief Wireless Operations Officer
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV6.80%52 113
AT&T8.23%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.61%212 981
NTT DOCOMO INC6.89%88 564
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP14.56%80 506
KDDI CORP3.97%62 506
