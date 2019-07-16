America Movil de CV : América Móvil Profit Jumps in Second Quarter

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil SAB boosted its net profit in the second quarter as higher operating gains combined with a decline in financial costs.

The company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim reported profit of 14.1 billion Mexican pesos ($738 million) for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 435 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The second quarter profit was equivalent to 0.21 pesos a share or $0.22 for an American depositary receipt.

Revenues at the company, Latin America's biggest wireless operator by subscribers, fell 2.7% to 250.1 billion pesos, affected by gains in the Mexican peso against Latin American and other currencies. Service revenues in local-currency terms rose 2.3%, led by Mexico, Colombia and the U.S.

Mobile-service revenues grew 5.6% with solid increases in Mexico and Brazil.

The stronger Mexican peso contributed to the company's net result by lowering overall financial costs by two-thirds to 11.9 billion pesos, including a small foreign-exchange gain compared with a foreign-exchange loss of 30.2 billion pesos in the second quarter of 2018.

America Movil ended June with close to 278 million mobile subscribers in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe, up modestly from the previous quarter, but 0.4% fewer than a year earlier.

Subscriptions to fixed-line services, including to television and broadband internet, rose 1.5% from a year before to 84.5 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of operating cash flow -- rose 6.3% to 78.2 billion pesos, and operating profit increased 7.7% to 36.8 billion pesos.

