AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV

AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV

(AMX L)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 07/16
14.21 MXN   --.--%
08:25pAMERICA MOVIL DE CV : América Móvil Profit Jumps in Second Quarter
DJ
07/11AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/26AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

America Movil de CV : América Móvil Profit Jumps in Second Quarter

07/16/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil SAB boosted its net profit in the second quarter as higher operating gains combined with a decline in financial costs.

The company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim reported profit of 14.1 billion Mexican pesos ($738 million) for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 435 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The second quarter profit was equivalent to 0.21 pesos a share or $0.22 for an American depositary receipt.

Revenues at the company, Latin America's biggest wireless operator by subscribers, fell 2.7% to 250.1 billion pesos, affected by gains in the Mexican peso against Latin American and other currencies. Service revenues in local-currency terms rose 2.3%, led by Mexico, Colombia and the U.S.

Mobile-service revenues grew 5.6% with solid increases in Mexico and Brazil.

The stronger Mexican peso contributed to the company's net result by lowering overall financial costs by two-thirds to 11.9 billion pesos, including a small foreign-exchange gain compared with a foreign-exchange loss of 30.2 billion pesos in the second quarter of 2018.

America Movil ended June with close to 278 million mobile subscribers in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe, up modestly from the previous quarter, but 0.4% fewer than a year earlier.

Subscriptions to fixed-line services, including to television and broadband internet, rose 1.5% from a year before to 84.5 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of operating cash flow -- rose 6.3% to 78.2 billion pesos, and operating profit increased 7.7% to 36.8 billion pesos.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV 0.00% 14.21 End-of-day quote.1.72%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 4.2242 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 1 015 B
EBIT 2019 148 B
Net income 2019 68 208 M
Debt 2019 599 B
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 938 B
Chart AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
America Movil SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,10  MXN
Last Close Price 14,23  MXN
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Angel Alija Guerrero Chief Wireless Operations Officer
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV1.72%48 349
AT&T17.90%244 195
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.77%183 781
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.90%94 766
NTT DOCOMO INC6.87%79 987
T-MOBILE US24.68%66 858
