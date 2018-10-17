Log in
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV (AMX L)
America Movil de CV : América Móvil Swings to Third-Quarter Profit

10/17/2018 | 03:15am CEST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil SAB (AMX.MX) swung to a net profit in the third quarter as revenue rose from a year earlier and a stronger Mexican peso helped reduce financial costs.

The company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a net profit of 18.6 billion Mexican pesos ($992 million) in the July-September period, equal to 0.28 pesos per share or 30 U.S. cents per American depositary receipt.

In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported a 9.5 billion peso loss as it paid the Colombian government about $1.1 billion over assets related to its 1994 concession to operate in the South American country. Excluding the effect of the payment, profit was 2.5 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 2.1% to 249.2 billion pesos, with service revenues up 3.4% in local currencies, having increased in practically all markets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 7.7% to 71.8 billion pesos and was up 13% in constant-currency terms.

Foreign-exchange gains contributed to a 3.3 billion peso financial income in the quarter, compared with a 22.9 billion peso financial cost a year before. Ebitda and net profit were also helped this year by the release of reserves after the company's Brazilian unit won a tax dispute, América Móvil said.

The company ended the quarter with 279.4 million wireless subscribers, little changed from a year earlier, and 83.3 million subscriptions to fixed-line services--including video, broadband internet, and phone lines, a 0.7% increase on the year.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

10-16-18 2114ET

