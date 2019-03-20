America Movil de CV : Report of Foreign Issuer

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of March, 2019

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

America Mobile

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, March 19, 2019. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (" AMX ") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV] , announces that in today s meeting, its Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting, to be held during April 2019, the following proposals:

Dividend

To pay a cash dividend of MXP$0.35 (Thirty five peso cents) per share, payable in two installments, to each of the shares of its capital stock series "AA" , "A" and "L" (including the preferred dividend to which series "L" shares are entitled), and subject to adjustments arising from other corporate events, including repurchase or placement of its own shares, that may vary the number of outstanding shares as of the dividend payment dates.

Buyback Program

To allocate an amount equal to MXP$3,000,000,000.00 (Three billion pesos) as its buyback program for the April 2019 April 2020 period, such amount will include the balance of the buyback program fund as of the date of the upcoming Shareholders' Meeting. As of today, the buyback program fund has a balance of approximately MXP$2,430 million.

This press release contains certain forward- looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "target", "estimate", "project", "predict", "forecast", "guideline", "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward- looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

