America Movil de CV : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF A FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of June 2019 Commission File Number: 1-16269 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. (Exact Name of the Registrant as Specified in the Charter) America Mobile (Translation of Registrant's Name into English) Lago Zurich 245 Plaza Carso / Edificio Telcel, Piso 16 Colonia Ampliación Granada, Miguel Hidalgo 11529 Mexico City, Mexico (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ This Report on Form 6-K shall be deemed incorporated by reference into the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-227649).

EXHIBITS Pricing Agreement, dated June 19, 2019 (incorporating the Underwriting Agreement-Standard Provisions dated October 1, 2018) among Exhibit 1.1 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V., as Issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, Merrill Lynch International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, UBS AG London Branch, Banco Santander, S.A. and UniCredit Bank AG, as Underwriters. Third Supplemental Indenture, dated as of June 26, 2019, among América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V., as Issuer, Citibank, N.A., as trustee, Exhibit 4.1 registrar and transfer agent, and Citibank, N.A., London Branch, as paying agent, relating to the 0.750% Senior Notes due 2027. Specimen of Global Note representing the 0.750% Senior Notes due 2027. Exhibit 4.2 Opinion of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, dated June 26, 2019. Exhibit 5.1 Opinion of Bufete Robles Miaja, S.C., dated June 26, 2019. Exhibit 5.2

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date: June 26, 2019 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. By: /s/ Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Name: Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Title: Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 1.1 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. de C.V. 0.750% Senior Notes due 2027 PRICING AGREEMENT June 19, 2019 To: The Underwriters named in Schedule I hereto Ladies and Gentlemen: This Pricing Agreement incorporates the Underwriting Agreement - Standard Provisions of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company"), dated October 1, 2018 (the " Standard Provisions"), as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2018 as Exhibit 1.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-227649), subject to the specific provisions set forth below. On the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this Pricing Agreement, the Company agrees to sell to each Underwriter named in Schedule I hereto, and each Underwriter, severally and not jointly, agrees to purchase from the Company, the principal amount set forth opposite such Underwriter's name in Schedule I hereto of the securities described below. Titles of Securities: 0.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the " Securities") Aggregate Principal Amount of Securities: €1,000,000,000 Interest: 0.750% per year, payable on June 26 of each year, beginning on June 26, 2020. Maturity Date: June 26, 2027 Redemption: Optional Redemption : Prior to the Par Call Date, redemption, in whole at any time or in part from time to time of the Securities, at a redemption price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Securities to be redeemed and (2) the sum of the present values of the Remaining Payments (as defined in the Pricing Prospectus), discounted to the redemption

date on an annual basis (calculated using a 365-day year or a 366-day year (in the event of a leap year), as applicable, and the actual number of days elapsed) at the Bund Rate (as defined in the Pricing Prospectus) plus 0.20% (20 basis points), plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Securities being redeemed to the redemption date. On or after the Par Call Date, redemption, in whole at any time or in part from time to time of the Securities, at a redemption price equal to par plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Securities being redeemed to the redemption date. " Par Call Date" means March 26, 2027. Tax Redemption : Redemption, in whole but not in part of the Securities, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Securities to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, in the event of certain changes in the applicable rate of Mexican withholding tax that result in a rate in excess of 4.9%. Listing: Application shall be made to list the Securities on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for trading on the Euro MTF Market. Settlement (Closing Date): June 26, 2019 (T+5) Public Offering Price: 99.745% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from June 26, 2019. Purchase Price(payable by the Underwriters): 99.545% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from June 26, 2019. Applicable Time: 5:45 p.m. (London time) on June 19, 2019. Time of Sale Disclosure Package: As defined in the Standard Provisions, plus the Final Term Sheet listed in Schedule II (the " Final Term Sheet") and, for the avoidance of doubt, no other Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses shall be included in the Time of Sale Disclosure Package. 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.