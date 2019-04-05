Log in
America Movil SAB de CV    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV

(AMX L)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

America Movil de CV : Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2016 -- Data Talk

0
04/05/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L (AMX) is currently at $15.62, up $0.90 or 6.11%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 12, 2019, when it closed at $15.76

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2016, when it rose 11.18%

-- Earlier Friday, America Movil SAB de CV was raised to overweight from neutral by J.P. Morgan, Benzinga reported

-- Up 9.61% year-to-date

-- Down 54.66% from its all-time closing high of $34.45 on Oct. 18, 2007

-- Down 19.65% from 52 weeks ago (April 6, 2018), when it closed at $19.44

-- Down 21.39% from its 52-week closing high of $19.87 on April 18, 2018

-- Up 27.3% from its 52-week closing low of $12.27 on Nov. 26, 2018

-- Traded as high as $15.63; highest intraday level since Feb. 13, 2019, when it hit $15.67

-- Up 6.18% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 29, 2018, when it rose as much as 6.6%

All data as of 2:25:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Latest news on AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
02:48pAMERICA MOVIL DE CV : Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since Oct..
DJ
07:27aA1 Telekom Austria Group Selects SANDSIV to Elevate and Sustain its VoC Capab..
AQ
03/26CARLOS SLIM : Mexico president says Slim wants to retire during his term
RE
03/26AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : A1 chooses Nokia as partner to deploy 5G in Austria
AQ
03/20AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03/19AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : strikes USD905m deal for 100% of Nextel Brazil
AQ
03/18NII : to Sell Interest in Nextel Brazil, Dissolve Company
DJ
03/18AMERICA MOVIL DE CV : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
03/15FITCH RTGS : LATAM, US Issuer Comparisons Can Help Assess Relative Risk
AQ
03/04S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
RE
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 1 040 B
EBIT 2019 145 B
Net income 2019 69 248 M
Debt 2019 572 B
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 12,84
P/E ratio 2020 10,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 918 B
Chart AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
America Movil SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,1  MXN
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Angel Alija Guerrero Chief Wireless Operations Officer
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV-1.07%48 531
AT&T12.05%232 743
CHINA MOBILE LTD.6.78%204 359
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.17%106 924
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.55%71 696
T-MOBILE US10.12%59 490
