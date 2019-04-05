America Movil de CV : Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2016 -- Data Talk

America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L (AMX) is currently at $15.62, up $0.90 or 6.11%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 12, 2019, when it closed at $15.76

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2016, when it rose 11.18%

-- Earlier Friday, America Movil SAB de CV was raised to overweight from neutral by J.P. Morgan, Benzinga reported

-- Up 9.61% year-to-date

-- Down 54.66% from its all-time closing high of $34.45 on Oct. 18, 2007

-- Down 19.65% from 52 weeks ago (April 6, 2018), when it closed at $19.44

-- Down 21.39% from its 52-week closing high of $19.87 on April 18, 2018

-- Up 27.3% from its 52-week closing low of $12.27 on Nov. 26, 2018

-- Traded as high as $15.63; highest intraday level since Feb. 13, 2019, when it hit $15.67

-- Up 6.18% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 29, 2018, when it rose as much as 6.6%

All data as of 2:25:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet