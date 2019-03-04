Log in
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV

(AMX L)
My previous session
S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex

03/04/2019
FILE PHOTO: Tanker trucks of Mexico state oil firm Pemex's are seen at Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Monday slashed the stand-alone credit profile of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, piling more pressure on the government to tighten up the debt-laden state oil firm's finances.

S&P cut its stand-alone assessment of Petroleos Mexicanos, as Pemex is formally known, to 'B-' from 'BB-', reflecting growing concern that support pledged by the government to shore up the firm and its slowing production will not be enough.

The agency also cut Pemex's outlook to negative from stable, just as it did for the Mexican government late on Friday.

The agency kept Pemex's global investment grade rating at 'BBB+', in line with the government.

The peso currency was slightly weaker on Monday after the S&P moves, which followed a string of warnings about Pemex's financial health. At 2:32 p.m. EST (1932 GMT), the peso was trading down by 0.41 percent against the dollar.

The bleaker outlook reflects concern that the government's plan to clean up Pemex's finances is insufficient, S&P said, adding that the company is exposed to political decisions that could conflict with its financial objectives.

"The government's financial support, in order to restore credit fundamentals, falls well short of the company's multi-annual capital investment needs," S&P said in a statement.

S&P later also lowered the outlook to "negative" from "stable" for Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa, and retailer El Puerto de Liverpool, keeping their ratings unchanged.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive Pemex, which had financial debt of nearly $106 billion at the end of 2018, and is struggling with declining production.

Crude output slipped to 1.62 million barrels per day in January, the lowest since public records began in 1990.

Last month, Lopez Obrador said his government would inject $3.9 billion into Pemex to strengthen its finances and prevent a further credit downgrade, shortly after rating agency Fitch cut its rating to just one level above junk status.

S&P said on Monday that Pemex could require at least $20 billion over multiple years to avoid "further deterioration."

Mexico's finance ministry said it would not offer any reaction on Monday to the S&P move. Pemex declined to comment.

S&P said the three-notch drop in PEMEX's stand-alone credit profile was in part due to the fact that the company's core businesses are underperforming its previous expectations.

"Also, the continued loss in operating efficiencies has the national refining system running at less than 40 percent of installed capacity," S&P said.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Dave Graham; editing by Grant McCool and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV -1.22% 13.71 End-of-day quote.-0.64%
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.03% 116.25 End-of-day quote.-2.47%
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV 0.34% 119.51 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 1 048 B
EBIT 2019 145 B
Net income 2019 66 100 M
Debt 2019 580 B
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 12,94
P/E ratio 2020 10,18
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 914 B
Chart AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
America Movil SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,0  MXN
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Angel Alija Guerrero Chief Wireless Operations Officer
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV-0.64%47 727
AT&T7.99%226 696
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.67%214 740
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP52.39%101 075
NTT DOCOMO INC6.17%77 210
T-MOBILE US13.72%61 394
