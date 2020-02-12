Log in
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. ADDED TO S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX

02/12/2020

Bentonville, Arkansas , Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 13, 2020. 

The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.  The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and fiducially viable.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on S&P indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

About America's Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the Company) operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, Inc., including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. was named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years and has sold over 650,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.


Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 731 M
EBIT 2020 71,1 M
Net income 2020 56,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,00%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,01x
Capitalization 774 M
Chart AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.
Duration : Period :
America's Car-Mart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 117,50  $
Last Close Price 117,15  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray C. Dillon Chairman
Leonard L. Walthall Chief Operating Officer
Vickie D. Judy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William H. Henderson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.6.83%774
COPART, INC.12.74%23 782
IAA0.00%6 367
CARVANA CO.-6.79%4 316
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-0.09%2 803
IDOM INC.-7.73%529
