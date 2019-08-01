Log in
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

08/01/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Bentonville, Arkansas , Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 15, 2019, after the market closes. Senior management will hold a conference call the following day, Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live audio of the conference call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 776-4031. International callers should dial (631) 291-4132. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins.  

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for thirty days and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, conference ID #8260815; International callers should dial (404) 537-3406.

A webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website www.car-mart.com.  

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Car-Mart was named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years and has sold nearly 650,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000. 

Contacts:         Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 418-8021 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 418-8081

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
