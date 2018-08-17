Log in
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. (CRMT)
America's Car-Mart, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/17/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8882C7F7C6EE4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 654 M
EBIT 2019 40,5 M
Net income 2019 32,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,01%
P/E ratio 2019 14,52
P/E ratio 2020 13,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 460 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim von Gremp Chairman
Vickie D. Judy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William H. Henderson Director
Daniel John Englander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.50.06%462
COPART, INC.40.82%13 823
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC22.99%8 272
CARVANA CO184.41%7 514
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC11.41%2 406
IDOM INC-54.91%350
