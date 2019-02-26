Log in
America's Car-Mart Opens New Dealership

0
02/26/2019

Bentonville, Arkansas , Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced the re-opening of a dealership located in Tyler, TX.  This brings our dealership count to 144 and will be the thirteenth dealership in Texas and the fifth dealership opening in fiscal year 2019.  The dealership will be managed by Colin Murphy, one of our experienced General Managers.  

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Contacts:Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 418-8081

America's Car-Mart Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 677 M
EBIT 2019 49,0 M
Net income 2019 44,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,60
P/E ratio 2020 12,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 557 M
Chart AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.
Duration : Period :
America's Car-Mart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 97,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray C. Dillon Chairman
Vickie D. Judy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William H. Henderson Director
Daniel John Englander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.14.92%557
COPART23.92%13 856
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC-2.14%6 206
CARVANA CO17.67%5 474
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC-7.50%2 133
IDOM INC5.59%364
