America's Car-Mart Opens New Dealership

Bentonville, Arkansas , Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced the re-opening of a dealership located in Tyler, TX. This brings our dealership count to 144 and will be the thirteenth dealership in Texas and the fifth dealership opening in fiscal year 2019. The dealership will be managed by Colin Murphy, one of our experienced General Managers.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

