America's Car-Mart Opens New Dealership in Chattanooga, TN

Rogers, Arkansas , Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) opened its 150th dealership located in Chattanooga, TN on July 31st. This will be the seventh dealership in Tennessee and the second dealership opening in fiscal year 2021. The dealership will be managed by Char Green, with the assistance of Heather Horne. This will be the second dealership managed by Ms. Green as we look to expand the number of customers served by our top performing general managers.



“A great deal of thought and foresight is placed on our decisions about where to grow. We select communities where we believe we can fill a void when it comes to what we offer at Car-Mart,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We’re different from traditional dealerships. In addition to providing quality, used vehicles we also provide financing and exceptional service after the sale. We are committed to providing peace of mind for our customers and we believe communities are better when we are there.”



“We’re excited about joining the Chattanooga community. It’s a growing area with a lot of potential,” said Ms. Green. “At Car-Mart, we offer a unique buying process for our customers where it’s not just a purchase, but an experience. We get to know our customers and work closely with them on flexible financing that meets their needs and budgets.”



This new dealership is located at 5701 Ringgold Road; the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays. Customers can also shop online at Car-Mart.com, or begin the financing approval process with Car-Mart’s online application at Car-Mart.com/getapproved.



About America's Car-Mart



America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .



Car-Mart was named to the Forbes America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2018 and has sold nearly 700,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.



Contacts:Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944