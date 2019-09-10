Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/10 04:32:16 pm
29.11 USD   +2.36%
08:42pAIRLINES SEE NEW GOVERNMENT IN VENEZUELA AS KEY TO REPAYMENT OF DEBT : Iata
RE
09/09737 MAX Grounding Hampers Brazil's Gol -- WSJ
DJ
09/08TRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airlines see new government in Venezuela as key to repayment of debt: IATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 08:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - International airlines are pinning their hopes on a change of government in Venezuela before some $4 billion owned to the firms by the state might be repaid, a top executive with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Venezuela has suffered a severe economic and political crisis over the past several years, including wide-spread shortages of basic goods and soaring inflation, which has also caused debts owed to the airlines to pile up.

Due in large part to strict currency controls in place since 2003, the government of President Nicolas Maduro has for years failed to reimburse the airlines in hard currency for ticket sales in local currency.

"Right now, recovering this money is a lost cause," said Peter Cerda, IATA's regional vice president for the Americas, on the sidelines of the Aviation Day industry forum held in Panama City.

"We hope that in the future, when there's a change of administration, it allows us to have a dialogue about recovering that money," he added.

Cerda added that IATA, which represents some 240 airline companies, has not had any talks with Maduro's government in two years.

As Venezuela's economy has continued to shrink, airlines like Delta Air Lines Inc, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and LATAM Airlines Group SA have cut their service to the South American country. Other carriers like Air Canada and American Airlines Group Inc stopped their flights in and out of Venezuela citing security concerns.

"There isn't much chance the companies will return... The government still owes the industry and until this is fixed it's difficult to expect any improvements," said Cerda.

Venezuela's communications ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -3.68% 42.38 Delayed Quote.71.65%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 2.39% 29.12 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA End-of-day quote.
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 3.16% 14.535 Delayed Quote.-28.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
08:42pAIRLINES SEE NEW GOVERNMENT IN VENEZ : Iata
RE
09/09737 MAX Grounding Hampers Brazil's Gol -- WSJ
DJ
09/08TRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
09/07Spirit Airlines sales to take $25 million hit from Hurricane Dorian
RE
09/06AMERICAN AIRLINES : Our Commitment to Safety – A Message From David Seymou..
PU
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05TRAVEL ALERT : Update on Hurricane Dorian
PU
09/05BOEING : American's Maintenance Base in Tulsa to Hire More Than 400 New Team Mem..
AQ
09/04AMERICAN AIRLINES : vows to fix problems vexing its passengers
AQ
09/04THE END OF AN ERA : American Says Farewell to the Super 80
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 055 M
EBIT 2019 3 694 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Debt 2019 25 288 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 6,32x
P/E ratio 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 12 966 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,42  $
Last Close Price 29,12  $
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-11.43%12 663
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.20%28 531
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD5.19%3 705
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY48.62%2 400
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 111
SPICEJET LTD41.97%1 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group