American Airlines : A pink and personal battle

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, American Airlines and its team members and customers are 'going pink' this month to raise awareness and critical funds for long-time partner Susan G. Komen®.

Winnie Su, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based Envoy Flight Attendant, is all too familiar with breast cancer. She loves her job, and her calm, positive demeanor is well known among customers and her colleagues. But when Winnie went from not knowing she had breast cancer to a stage 2B diagnosis overnight, she was shocked. Hear Winnie share her story of who helped her make it through to the other side of breast cancer in the video below.