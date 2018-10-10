Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/10 08:28:55 pm
32.295 USD   -3.74%
A pink and personal battle
PU
01:53aAMERICAN AIRLIN : Hurricane Michael Information
PU
12:18aAMERICAN AIRLIN : Raises $950,000 for Answer ALS at Annual Charity G..
PU
American Airlines : A pink and personal battle

0
10/10/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, American Airlines and its team members and customers are 'going pink' this month to raise awareness and critical funds for long-time partner Susan G. Komen®.

Winnie Su, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based Envoy Flight Attendant, is all too familiar with breast cancer. She loves her job, and her calm, positive demeanor is well known among customers and her colleagues. But when Winnie went from not knowing she had breast cancer to a stage 2B diagnosis overnight, she was shocked. Hear Winnie share her story of who helped her make it through to the other side of breast cancer in the video below.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 17:22:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 631 M
EBIT 2018 3 440 M
Net income 2018 2 272 M
Debt 2018 22 313 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
P/E ratio 2019 5,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 15 450 M
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,9 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-35.52%15 450
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-7.38%34 089
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-17.53%3 275
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-23.10%1 923
CHORUS AVIATION INC-26.63%764
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-13.92%748
