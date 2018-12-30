Log in
American Airlines : Adds Flights for College Football's Grand Finale

12/30/2018

Increased service to San Jose, California, gives fans more options to support their team in the championship game

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is announcing new service to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in California for the college football championship game. Direct flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) in Alabama to SJC are available for purchase now.

American already operates up to 16 flights per day to SJC from four of its hubs: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW); O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago; Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Phoenix, Arizona; and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

'We have a unique opportunity to support our customers and give them a wide array of flexible flight options to San Jose to cheer on their hometown team,' said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American. 'We know how important these special events are for our customers throughout the year, and it's our job to provide the best ways for them to get there and back. These direct flights from GSP and BHM, along with connecting service through our hubs, accomplish just that.'

In total, college football fans will have 16 American flights to SJC to choose from Jan. 5 and even more options for the trip home Jan. 8 with 17 American flights scheduled from SJC.

Schedule of added direct service

Date Departure airport Arrival airport Departure time Arrival time Aircraft type
Jan. 5 GSP SJC
 12:15 p.m. 2:58 p.m. Airbus A321
Jan. 5
 BHM SJC 10:10 a.m. 1:15 p.m.
 Airbus A321
Jan. 8
 SJC GSP 10:45 a.m.
 6:33 p.m. Boeing 737
Jan. 8
 SJC GSP
 1:45 p.m. 9:24 p.m. Boeing 737
Jan. 8
 SJC BHM 10 a.m.
 4:35 p.m. Boeing 737
Jan. 8 SJC
 BHM
 2:15 p.m.
 8:50 p.m. Boeing 737

American has more service than any other airline from GSP and BHM today, and with this announcement in support of the championship game, increases daily service to up to 20 flights per day from GSP and up to 21 flights per day from BHM.

But the world's largest airline isn't stopping there. Plans are in place for continued growth in 2019 including 18 new domestic and Canadian routes beginning in the summer along with new seasonal service to Europe. These flights are also available for purchase now.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 30 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 22:08:05 UTC
