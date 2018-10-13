Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Airlines : Airline’s Flagship Burger Isn’t Just Classy — It’s First Class

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 09:17am EDT

As the official airline sponsor of NYCWFF, American was onsite all weekend celebrating with attendees in its Flagship-themed lounge and participated in the annual burger competition Friday. The popular rooftop party, where chefs and restaurants show off their burger skills, included more than 30 of NYC's best burgers and featured American's Flagship Burger.

'We knew we had something special with the Flagship Burger and were excited and proud to be the first airline to have its burger entered into the New York City Wine & Food Festival contest,' said Janelle Anderson, vice president of Marketing for American. 'The Flagship Burger was created with local professional chefs and first launched when we opened our restaurant style lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) last year. We had fun being a part of the competition and know we put up a good fight.'

The NYCWFF burger competition has two awards - a people's choice award and a winner picked by a panel of judges who participate in a blind tasting. This year's judges included Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Geoffrey Zakarian, Rachael Ray and Andrew Zimmern. The people's choice award is decided by the festival attendees who have the chance to taste all of the burgers participating and vote for their favorite.

Professional chefs designed the Flagship Burger using locally sourced ingredients, and the burger made its debut in May 2017 at Flagship First Dining at JFK. American celebrated the opening of its premium lounge and showed off the Flagship Burger to customers and media, including Travel + Leisure who called it the 'best airport burger.'

The Flagship Burger is available in Flagship First Dining locations at JFK, Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Flagship First Dining is open to customers traveling in first class on a transcontinental or long-haul international route.

American continues to invest in the premium experience and plans to open the next Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2019.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 13:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
09:17aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Airline’s Flagship Burger Isn’t Just Classy &mda..
PU
08:28aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Repres..
AQ
10/12Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the ..
GL
10/12AMERICAN AIRLINES : Awards $337,000 to Aviation Organizations Dedicated to Train..
AQ
10/12AMERICAN AIRLINES : Supporting Those Affected by Hurricane Michael
AQ
10/11AMERICAN AIRLINES : Supporting Those Affected by Hurricane Michael
PU
10/11Delta profit tops estimates as cost controls help offset fuel surge
RE
10/11AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Webcast of Third-quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
10/11Competition watchdog to study British Airways alliance
RE
10/10AMERICAN AIRLINES : Awards $337,000 to Aviation Organizations Dedicated to Train..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11American Airlines to get scrutinized over European JVs 
10/11Airline stocks poised for gains 
10/11Worst Performing Stocks This Month 
10/10Imperial Capital lowers PT on American Airlines 
10/09American Airlines dives 6.5% to two-year low on fuel cost concerns 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 614 M
EBIT 2018 3 369 M
Net income 2018 2 257 M
Debt 2018 22 367 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 7,69
P/E ratio 2019 5,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 14 400 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,2 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-40.59%14 400
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-12.33%32 679
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-21.32%3 125
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-22.63%1 905
CHORUS AVIATION INC-27.77%732
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-16.44%710
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.