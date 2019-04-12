Log in
American Airlines : Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
04/12/2019

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2019 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists Friday, April 26, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through May 26.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:02:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 498 M
EBIT 2019 4 134 M
Net income 2019 2 615 M
Debt 2019 22 852 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 6,16
P/E ratio 2020 5,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 15 632 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP8.41%15 632
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.03%28 972
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD22.75%4 113
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY36.09%2 221
SPICEJET LTD11.39%876
CHORUS AVIATION INC27.84%848
