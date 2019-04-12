American Airlines : Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2019 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists Friday, April 26, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through May 26.

About American Airlines Group

