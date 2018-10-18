American Airlines : Appoints New Officer to Finance Team

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines today announced the promotion of Greg Schwendinger to Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Schwendinger replaces Heather Garboden, who will leave the company in November. He will report to Kenji Hashimoto, Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development.

In this role, Schwendinger will be responsible for the airline's capital and operating budget, long-range financial planning and forecasting systems. He will also have oversight of the airline's Labor Analysis, Financial Analysis and Fleet Planning teams.

'Greg's experience across American prepares him well to lead our dynamic Financial Planning and Analysis team,' said Hashimoto. 'Our group's key function is to support our colleagues so they achieve their business goals while ensuring we have a financially healthy organization. Greg's strong relationships throughout the airline, combined with his unique ability to see both the big picture and pay strong attention to detail, are tremendous assets to our team.'

Schwendinger began his career with American in 2005 in airline profitability analysis. Since then, he has held leadership roles in Financial Analysis, Customer Loyalty, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. He has also led the Controller organizations for American's commercial and corporate groups. Most recently, he has served as the airline's Managing Director of Financial Planning. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Emory University and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University.