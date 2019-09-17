American Airlines : Awarded Best North American Airline for a Second Year in a Row by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific, Earns APEX Five Star Award

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines wins two prestigious awards based on feedback from business travelers. Last week, American was awarded Best North American Airline in Asia Pacific for the second year in a row at the region's most prestigious travel awards hosted by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific. The recognition is based on the votes of approximately 30,000 of the magazine's subscribers, who are among the region's most frequent business travelers. 'Asia Pacific is a fiercely competitive market, and we're proud to be recognized. This is testament to the hard work of our team and the significant investment we've made in our people, planes and products,' said Shane Hodges, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Sales, who accepted the award on American's behalf.

Over the past six years, American has invested more than $28 billion in improvements for customers and team members, a record for the airline industry. American is the only U.S. airline to offer a true international Flagship First Class, and it has the youngest and most fuel efficient fleet of any U.S. network carrier.

'American is proud to offer a world-class experience for our customers and team members, both on the ground and in the air. We have invested heavily in our products and services, including restaurant-style dining, satellite Wi-Fi with live TV, hundreds of hours of the very best inflight entertainment and luxury amenities. Together with our joint business partners Japan Airlines and Qantas and also China Southern, we are offering our customers unbeatable connections across the region and a premium level of comfort in the skies,' said Russ Fortson, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Operations.

'Above all, we're most proud of our teams in Asia Pacific, who, together with our team members in the U.S., do an exceptional job serving our customers at the airport and on board, ensuring they reach their destination safely and on time.'

American's significant investment is resonating with customers, with the airline receiving additional honors in customer experience. American earned Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), based on customer ratings in five categories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. American also took home Best Inflight Entertainment Innovation for partnering with Calm, a mindfulness and meditation app available on American flights.

American was recently honored by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), one of the largest and leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. American was awarded Airline of the Year for the individual supplier awards, which were given to companies that best support the advisor community, as voted on by the ASTA membership.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.