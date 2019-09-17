Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Awarded Best North American Airline for a Second Year in a Row by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific, Earns APEX Five Star Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines wins two prestigious awards based on feedback from business travelers. Last week, American was awarded Best North American Airline in Asia Pacific for the second year in a row at the region's most prestigious travel awards hosted by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific. The recognition is based on the votes of approximately 30,000 of the magazine's subscribers, who are among the region's most frequent business travelers. 'Asia Pacific is a fiercely competitive market, and we're proud to be recognized. This is testament to the hard work of our team and the significant investment we've made in our people, planes and products,' said Shane Hodges, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Sales, who accepted the award on American's behalf.

Over the past six years, American has invested more than $28 billion in improvements for customers and team members, a record for the airline industry. American is the only U.S. airline to offer a true international Flagship First Class, and it has the youngest and most fuel efficient fleet of any U.S. network carrier.

'American is proud to offer a world-class experience for our customers and team members, both on the ground and in the air. We have invested heavily in our products and services, including restaurant-style dining, satellite Wi-Fi with live TV, hundreds of hours of the very best inflight entertainment and luxury amenities. Together with our joint business partners Japan Airlines and Qantas and also China Southern, we are offering our customers unbeatable connections across the region and a premium level of comfort in the skies,' said Russ Fortson, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Operations.

'Above all, we're most proud of our teams in Asia Pacific, who, together with our team members in the U.S., do an exceptional job serving our customers at the airport and on board, ensuring they reach their destination safely and on time.'

American's significant investment is resonating with customers, with the airline receiving additional honors in customer experience. American earned Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), based on customer ratings in five categories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. American also took home Best Inflight Entertainment Innovation for partnering with Calm, a mindfulness and meditation app available on American flights.

American was recently honored by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), one of the largest and leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. American was awarded Airline of the Year for the individual supplier awards, which were given to companies that best support the advisor community, as voted on by the ASTA membership.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 23:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
07:32pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Awarded Best North American Airline for a Second Year in a R..
PU
05:04pConsumer Cos Rebound as Oil Prices Fade -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:03pU.S. FAA to brief international regulators on status of Boeing 737 MAX
RE
12:42pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Volunteering is a family affair
PU
09:32aStocks to Watch: Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Heinz, Corning, SeaWorld and Sony
DJ
09/16FAA chief to meet with Boeing officials, test 737 MAX simulator
RE
09/16GM and American Airlines fall, Raytheon and Marathon gain
AQ
09/16Latin American Airline ADRs Slide on Crude Price Hike
DJ
09/16AMERICAN AIRLINES : Miami hub turns 30
PU
09/16Stocks to Watch: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, Delta Air Lines, General..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 042 M
EBIT 2019 3 687 M
Net income 2019 2 089 M
Debt 2019 24 730 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 6,24x
P/E ratio 2020 4,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 12 753 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,26  $
Last Close Price 28,64  $
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-13.52%12 365
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES20.07%29 999
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD5.67%3 594
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY50.35%2 427
SPICEJET LTD39.05%1 059
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV92.27%1 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group