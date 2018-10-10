Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
American Airlines : Awards $337,000 to Aviation Organizations Dedicated to Training Tomorrow's Aviators

10/10/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines announced today it is awarding $337,000 to 17 aviation-focused schools and organizations around the country that are dedicated to training the next generation of aviators. The grants are an example of American's continued efforts to help grow and diversify the nation's pool of pilots.

'We believe we're making the pilot profession more visible, accessible and obtainable to a broader range of people than ever before,' said Captain David Tatum, Director of Pilot Recruiting and Development for American.

Grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 will be awarded to 17 organizations throughout the U.S., many of which assist low-income and minority students. Those selected to receive awards proposed projects such as enhancing aviation-related curriculum by building flight simulators and aviation labs, adding dozens of computers for new pilot courses, and providing students with flight books, manuals, calculators, maps and plotters. This year's recipients:

  • Ada City School District - Ada, Oklahoma
  • Admiral Farragut Academy - St. Petersburg, Florida
  • AOPA Foundation - Frederick, Maryland
  • Community College of Beaver County - Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
  • Civil Air Patrol - Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama
  • CR Smith Museum - Fort Worth, Texas
  • Davis Aerospace & Maritime High School - Cleveland, Ohio
  • Dixie County High School - Cross City, Florida
  • East Syracuse Minoa High School - Syracuse, New York
  • East High School 'T-STEM' Academy - Memphis, Tennessee
  • Infinity Flight Group - Trenton, New Jersey
  • Joseph New Heights Aviation - Joseph, Oregon
  • National Society of High School Scholars - Atlanta
  • Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum - Charleston, South Carolina
  • Steubenville High School - Steubenville, Ohio
  • V.R. Eaton High School - Haslet, Texas
  • Wellsboro Area High School - Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

With this news, American's Flight Education Grant program, now in its second year, has awarded 34 grants totaling $789,000 to flight schools, nonprofit organizations, and middle school, high school and college-level organizations that generate innovative and creative ideas for growing and diversifying the nation's pool of pilots. In April, the airline launched the American Airlines Cadet Academy, a first-of-its-kind program providing aspiring pilots of all backgrounds with the opportunity to receive the training, financing and mentoring opportunities necessary to fly for the world's largest airline.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 19:07:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 631 M
EBIT 2018 3 440 M
Net income 2018 2 272 M
Debt 2018 22 313 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
P/E ratio 2019 5,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 15 450 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,9 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-35.52%15 450
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-7.38%34 089
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-17.53%3 275
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-23.10%1 923
CHORUS AVIATION INC-26.63%764
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-13.92%748
