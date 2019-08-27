American Airlines : Biometric Boarding Arrives at DFW for American Airlines Customers

New technology offers customers additional convenience and security during boarding at American's largest hub

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines began using biometric boarding for customers arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) this week with the launch of the biometric boarding program at its largest hub.

American customers traveling on select international departures from DFW Terminal D can now enjoy additional convenience during the departure process. Instead of scanning boarding passes, the new one-step facial recognition program will scan and verify a customer's identity with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in seconds at the gate. With this new process, no customer biometrics will ever be stored.

As the largest carrier at DFW, American offers 91 daily international departures to 63 destinations worldwide. The airline plans to expand biometric boarding to nearly 75 international gates throughout Terminals A, B, C and D by the end of this year.

'American is committed to ensuring that DFW remains a premier gateway,' said Cedric Rockamore, Vice President of DFW Hub Operations at American. 'As its largest hub, implementing new technology like biometric boarding gives us the opportunity to enhance the airport experience in partnership with CBP. This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members.'

When customers begin the boarding process, the facial recognition program will scan an image of their face and send it to an existing cloud-based CBP database. The system then instantly matches the image against the passport photo already on file with CBP, and, if it sends back a yes, the customer is cleared to board within seconds at the gate. Otherwise, the agent will simply manually clear the customer using the regular clearance process.

'Facial recognition makes the process for verifying the identity of travelers more efficient, accurate and secure,' said Judson W. Murdock II, CBP Director of the Houston Field Office. 'This technology also enhances the boarding process for international flights, which is a win-win for airlines and travelers.'

Agents will continue to ensure customers have their passports with them before departing. Customers with a U.S. passport may also choose not to use the new system and board with their regular boarding pass.

American implemented a biometric boarding program at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) earlier this year. The carrier will continue evaluating the program and its potential expansion to more locations and flights throughout its global network.