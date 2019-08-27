Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Biometric Boarding Arrives at DFW for American Airlines Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:06am EDT

New technology offers customers additional convenience and security during boarding at American's largest hub

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines began using biometric boarding for customers arriving at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) this week with the launch of the biometric boarding program at its largest hub.

American customers traveling on select international departures from DFW Terminal D can now enjoy additional convenience during the departure process. Instead of scanning boarding passes, the new one-step facial recognition program will scan and verify a customer's identity with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in seconds at the gate. With this new process, no customer biometrics will ever be stored.

As the largest carrier at DFW, American offers 91 daily international departures to 63 destinations worldwide. The airline plans to expand biometric boarding to nearly 75 international gates throughout Terminals A, B, C and D by the end of this year.

'American is committed to ensuring that DFW remains a premier gateway,' said Cedric Rockamore, Vice President of DFW Hub Operations at American. 'As its largest hub, implementing new technology like biometric boarding gives us the opportunity to enhance the airport experience in partnership with CBP. This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members.'

When customers begin the boarding process, the facial recognition program will scan an image of their face and send it to an existing cloud-based CBP database. The system then instantly matches the image against the passport photo already on file with CBP, and, if it sends back a yes, the customer is cleared to board within seconds at the gate. Otherwise, the agent will simply manually clear the customer using the regular clearance process.

'Facial recognition makes the process for verifying the identity of travelers more efficient, accurate and secure,' said Judson W. Murdock II, CBP Director of the Houston Field Office. 'This technology also enhances the boarding process for international flights, which is a win-win for airlines and travelers.'

Agents will continue to ensure customers have their passports with them before departing. Customers with a U.S. passport may also choose not to use the new system and board with their regular boarding pass.

American implemented a biometric boarding program at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) earlier this year. The carrier will continue evaluating the program and its potential expansion to more locations and flights throughout its global network.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
11:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Biometric Boarding Arrives at DFW for American Airlines Cust..
PU
08/23AMERICAN AIRLINES : Connects Young Ambassadors from Los Angeles to the World
PU
08/22FAA Seeks Pilots' Input to Establish New 737 MAX Procedures
DJ
08/22U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
RE
08/20AMT MD-80 MEMORIES : It was almost a piece of art
PU
08/20Top U.S. CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit
RE
08/19Judge dismisses turnaround guru's racketeering case vs McKinsey
RE
08/19Top U.S. CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit
RE
08/16AMERICAN AIRLINES : Giving Hope and Glory to those in need
PU
08/15AMERICAN AIRLINES : New sculpture roars into place at Skyview 8
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 066 M
EBIT 2019 3 690 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Debt 2019 24 565 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,45x
P/E ratio 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 11 216 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,61  $
Last Close Price 25,19  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-21.55%11 216
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES9.06%27 247
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-3.03%3 053
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY40.11%2 262
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 233
SPICEJET LTD43.01%1 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group