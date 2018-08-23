American Airlines : CT ORDER

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
August 23, 2018
ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
American Airlines Group Inc.
File No. 001-08400
American Airlines, Inc.
File No. 001-02691
CF#36527 _____________________________
American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information they excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on July 26, 2018.
Based on representations by American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:
Exhibit 10.1
Exhibit 10.2
through December 31, 2027 through December 31, 2027
For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:
Brent J. Fields
Secretary
Disclaimer
American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:11:06 UTC