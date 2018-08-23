Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/23 06:50:29 pm
39.03 USD   -0.41%
06:12pAMERICAN AIRLIN : Ct order
PU
09:05aNeste keeps faith with renewable jet fuel business despite setbac..
RE
08/22Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American Airlines : CT ORDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

August 23, 2018

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

American Airlines Group Inc.

File No. 001-08400

American Airlines, Inc.

File No. 001-02691

CF#36527 _____________________________

American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information they excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on July 26, 2018.

Based on representations by American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:

Exhibit 10.1

Exhibit 10.2

through December 31, 2027 through December 31, 2027

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Brent J. Fields

Secretary

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
06:12pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Ct order
PU
09:05aNeste keeps faith with renewable jet fuel business despite setback
RE
08/22Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up heat
RE
08/22Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up heat
RE
08/21American Airlines Expands European Footprint and Modifies Asia Service
GL
08/20NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Tsla, jd
AQ
08/17AMERICAN AIRLINES : Celebrates National Aviation Day with Plane-Spotting ‘..
PU
08/15American Airlines Celebrates Experience and Expertise, Honors Team Members Wi..
GL
08/14AMERICAN AIRLINES : Appoints Two New Officers to Lead Airport Operations
AQ
08/10NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Mchp, esrx
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21American Airlines updates on global route changes 
08/20Berkshire Hathaway Significant Quarterly Changes 
08/20Airline stocks rally again 
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
08/15Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 652 M
EBIT 2018 3 435 M
Net income 2018 2 325 M
Debt 2018 22 516 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 6,65
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 18 572 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,5 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-22.49%18 572
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-6.80%34 954
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-16.61%3 385
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-11.73%2 208
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-7.13%807
CHORUS AVIATION INC-22.28%797
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.