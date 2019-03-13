Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/13 02:20:38 pm
31.715 USD   +2.57%
12:35pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:30pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:16pEthiopia crash pilot had in-plane issues, victims mourned
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : CT ORDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

March 13, 2019

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

American Airlines Group Inc.

File No. 001-08400

American Airlines, Inc.

File No. 001-02691

CF#37227

_____________________

American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information they excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2019.

Based on representations by American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:

Exhibit 10.9

through October 31, 2023

Exhibit 10.15

through October 31, 2023

Exhibit 10.20

through October 31, 2023

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa Countryman Acting Secretary

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 17:43:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
12:35pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:30pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:16pEthiopia crash pilot had in-plane issues, victims mourned
RE
11:57aKayak soothes nervous Boeing flyers with airplane search filter
RE
11:54aKayak soothes nervous Boeing flyers with airplane search filter
RE
09:37aU.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
RE
07:33aBOEING CO SHOULD GROUND 737 MAX 8 JE : Ethiopian Airlines CEO
RE
05:57aEU suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights, U.S. senators suggest similar move
RE
05:15aBLACK BOXES FROM ETHIOPIA PLANE CRAS : airline
RE
05:03aBlack boxes from Ethiopia crash to be sent overseas - Ethiopian Airlines
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 527 M
EBIT 2019 4 390 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 509 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 5,09
P/E ratio 2020 4,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 13 885 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-3.64%13 885
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.43%27 856
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.91%3 488
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.44%2 063
CHORUS AVIATION INC28.90%849
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION17.34%777
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.