American Airlines : CT ORDER

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

March 13, 2019

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

American Airlines Group Inc.

File No. 001-08400

American Airlines, Inc.

File No. 001-02691

CF#37227

_____________________

American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information they excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2019.

Based on representations by American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:

Exhibit 10.9 through October 31, 2023 Exhibit 10.15 through October 31, 2023 Exhibit 10.20 through October 31, 2023

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa Countryman Acting Secretary