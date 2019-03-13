American Airlines : CT ORDER

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
March 13, 2019
ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
American Airlines Group Inc.
File No. 001-08400
American Airlines, Inc.
File No. 001-02691
CF#37227
_____________________
American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting confidential treatment for information they excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2019.
Based on representations by American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit(s) will not be released to the public for the time period(s) specified:
|
Exhibit 10.9
|
through October 31, 2023
|
Exhibit 10.15
|
through October 31, 2023
|
Exhibit 10.20
|
through October 31, 2023
For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:
Vanessa Countryman Acting Secretary
Disclaimer
American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 17:43:14 UTC