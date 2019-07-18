American Airlines : Chairman and CEO Doug Parker's Statement Following a White House Meeting with the President

FORT WORTH, Texas - Earlier today, American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker was part of a group that met with President Donald Trump to discuss the enforcement of the administration's 2018 agreements with Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Following the meeting, Parker released the following statement:

'Today, we met with President Trump to discuss Qatar's continued violation of its 2018 agreement with the United States. These violations represent a serious threat to the U.S. airline industry and the more than 1.2 million American jobs it supports. We asked President Trump personally to do everything he can to stand up for American workers and ensure that all airlines are playing by the rules. Our 130,000 extraordinary team members and the investments we are making in our business enable us to compete against any airline in the world, but we shouldn't be forced to compete against governments that don't play by the rules.

'The American Airlines team appreciates the opportunity to meet with the President and look forward to working with his administration to hold Qatar accountable and protect U.S. jobs.'

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.