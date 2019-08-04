American Airlines : Donates $150,000 to El Paso and Dayton Communities

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is donating $75,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation and $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund at the Dayton Foundation to support the communities in the wake of shootings this weekend in both cities. El Paso is one of 24 cities in its home state of Texas that American serves, and Dayton is home to PSA Airlines, one of American's three wholly owned subsidiary carriers.

'We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,' said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. 'American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.'

The El Paso Community Foundation was established in 1977 as a permanent endowment for the long-term benefit of El Paso and the surrounding region and serves as a charitable resource to donors, nonprofit organizations and the community at large.

The Dayton Foundation, the region's largest community foundation, has been providing services, support and counsel to other nonprofits since its establishment in 1921. The donation to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund at the Dayton Foundation is made on behalf of both American and PSA.

'All of us at PSA are deeply affected by last night's events,' said PSA President Dion Flannery. 'Over the coming weeks, we will work with community leaders and partners to identify volunteer opportunities for our Dayton-based team members to support those in our hometown.'

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About American Airlines Group

PSA Airlines operates an all-jet fleet consisting of exclusively Bombardier regional jet aircraft. We have an incredible team of more than 5,000 employees who do a tremendous job of operating more than 800 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations on behalf of American Airlines.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, PSA also has flight crew bases located in Dayton, Cincinnati, Ohio, Knoxville, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Norfolk, Virginia. PSA has maintenance facilities in Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP), Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV),Pensacola, Florida (PNS) and Dayton International Airport (DAY).

PSA operates 35 Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, 48 Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft and 54 Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft. The airline expects to add additional aircraft bringing its fleet count to 150.