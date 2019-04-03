American Airlines : Earns Top Spot for Best Premium Economy Product in 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines has been recognized as the top North American carrier for best Premium Economy product in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice® Awards for airlines. TripAdvisor has awarded the world's top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor flyers gathered over a 12-month period. American was the first U.S airline to add Premium Economy and currently offers more Premium Economy seats than U.S. competitors. In just a few weeks, American will complete its Premium Economy retrofits, providing the travel experience on 124 widebody aircraft - the airline's entire widebody fleet, with the exception of its Boeing 767s and Airbus A330-300s that will be retired in the coming years. 'We've made significant investments to offer our customers the freedom to choose the experience that best fits their travel needs. Premium Economy is one important option,' said Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for American. 'The TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award reinforces the overwhelmingly positive feedback we hear every day from customers about our premium offerings.'

Everything from Premium Economy to a true first class experience with fully lie-flat seats;

Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining, unrivaled in-airport products available to international and transcon travelers flying in first or business;

Admirals Club lounges in more than 50 locations worldwide and access to oneworld® partner lounges in 60 locations around the world;

Luxury amenities onboard, including Casper bedding, premium amenity kits, chef-designed menus and premium wines; and

Partnerships with luxury service providers Blade and The Private Suite. With Blade, customers can turn an hour of airport traffic into a short helicopter ride to JFK or LAX. The Private Suite allows customers to access a private airport security entrance at LAX.

American plans to continue investing in the premium experience throughout 2019.

