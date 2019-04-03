Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

American Airlines : Earns Top Spot for Best Premium Economy Product in 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines

04/03/2019

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines has been recognized as the top North American carrier for best Premium Economy product in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice® Awards for airlines. TripAdvisor has awarded the world's top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor flyers gathered over a 12-month period.

American was the first U.S airline to add Premium Economy and currently offers more Premium Economy seats than U.S. competitors. In just a few weeks, American will complete its Premium Economy retrofits, providing the travel experience on 124 widebody aircraft - the airline's entire widebody fleet, with the exception of its Boeing 767s and Airbus A330-300s that will be retired in the coming years.

'We've made significant investments to offer our customers the freedom to choose the experience that best fits their travel needs. Premium Economy is one important option,' said Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for American. 'The TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award reinforces the overwhelmingly positive feedback we hear every day from customers about our premium offerings.'

Over the last several years, American has invested in the premium experience based on customer feedback from the entire spectrum of travelers. This spans a wide range of options onboard and on the ground, including:
  • Everything from Premium Economy to a true first class experience with fully lie-flat seats;
  • Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining, unrivaled in-airport products available to international and transcon travelers flying in first or business;
  • Admirals Club lounges in more than 50 locations worldwide and access to oneworld® partner lounges in 60 locations around the world;
  • Luxury amenities onboard, including Casper bedding, premium amenity kits, chef-designed menus and premium wines; and
  • Partnerships with luxury service providers Blade and The Private Suite. With Blade, customers can turn an hour of airport traffic into a short helicopter ride to JFK or LAX. The Private Suite allows customers to access a private airport security entrance at LAX.

American plans to continue investing in the premium experience throughout 2019.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 730 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide - covering approximately 8.1 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants - TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, December 2018
**Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during seasonal peak in Q3 2018

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 18:06:04 UTC
