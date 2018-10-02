Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 05:01:40 pm
38.905 USD   -1.78%
04:22pAMERICAN AIRLIN : Enhances 2019 Schedule
PU
10/01New U.S. FAA rules on airplane seat size may not create more leg ..
RE
09/29HONORED FOR THE : Meet the 2018 Earl G. Graves Award winners
PU
News 
News

American Airlines : Enhances 2019 Schedule

0
10/02/2018

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines serves more destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America from the U.S. than any other carrier. And next summer, that list will grow even longer.

New international flights to Cuba, Dominican Republic, Honduras and Mexico and more domestic options from DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines serves more destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America from the U.S. than any other carrier. And next summer, that list will grow even longer.

American will add a sixth destination in Cuba with a new daily flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Antonio Maceo Airport (SCU) in Santiago de Cuba starting May 3. The airline will also start new service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Durango International Airport (DGO) in Mexico starting June 6. American will be the only U.S. carrier to serve DGO and SCU.

'We have had a robust schedule of flights between the U.S. and the Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America region for years from our DFW and MIA hubs,' said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American. 'As we work to deliver the best network, these new routes reinforce our commitment to the region and provide new options for customers.'

American will also add new service to some of its existing international destinations from DFW, MIA, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York.

International routes announced today:

Destination Route Aircraft Frequency Dates
Cuba MIA-SCU Airbus A319 Daily Starts May 3
Mexico DFW-DGO Embraer E140 Daily Starts June 6
Aruba LGA-Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) Boeing 737-800 Saturday Starts June 8
Dominican Republic CLT-Las Americas International Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo Airbus A320 Saturday Starts June 8
Dominican Republic DFW-SDQ Boeing 737-800 Saturday June 8-Aug. 17
Honduras DFW-Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) in San Pedro Sula Airbus A319 4x weekly June 7-Aug. 17
Honduras DFW-Toncontin International Airport (TGU) in Tegucigalpa Airbus A319 3x weekly June 6-Aug. 20

All new routes announced today will be available for sale Oct. 8.

Domestic Additions

American also plans to increase service from its largest hub at DFW. As announced in March, the airline reached a lease agreement with the airport resulting in 15 new regional gates after renovating the Terminal E satellite, which is scheduled for completion during the summer of 2019. As part of the expansion, American will add new service to Valley International Airport (HRL) in Harlingen, Texas, beginning March 3, and launch seven additional domestic routes from DFW:

  • Beginning March 3, new daily, year-round service:
    • DFW-Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) in Georgia
    • DFW-Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) in Florida
    • DFW-Yuma International Airport (YUM) in Arizona
    • DFW-Meadows Field Airport (BFL) in Bakersfield, California
  • Beginning April 2, new daily service:
    • DFW-Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) in California (seasonal)
    • DFW-Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) in Arizona (year-round)
    • DFW-Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in California (year-round)

These new routes are part of American's plan to grow its DFW operations from approximately 800 peak daily departures today to close to 900 peak daily departures next summer.

'We want the best for customers and that means having an expansive network out of DFW,' said Cedric Rockamore, Vice President of DFW Hub Operations for American. 'These new routes are going to provide so many more unique travel opportunities, domestically and internationally, connecting customers from all over the world.'

American will also operate the following new routes next year:

  • Beginning Feb. 14, new daily service:
    • Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.-Will Rogers Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City
    • LGA-McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville, Tennessee
    • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York-San Antonio International Airport (SAT) in Texas
  • Beginning Apr. 2, new daily service:
    • LAX-Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Oklahoma
  • Beginning June 8, new seasonal service:
    • CLT-Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City, Michigan

International routes are subject to government approval. All new routes announced today will be available for sale Oct. 8.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 14:21:10 UTC
