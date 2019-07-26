American Airlines : Executive Alison Taylor Named to 2019 Association of Corporate Travel Executives Global Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas - Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution for American Airlines, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE).

After joining American in 2016, Taylor made it her team's goal to become 'the easiest airline to do business with.' In the years since, American's Global Sales and Distribution team achieved the following:

Delivered best-in-class account management.

Launched an enhanced corporate recognition program that provides free Preferred Seats and Priority Access for customers at ticket counters, when going through security and when boarding, as well as prioritized re-accommodation during irregular operations.

Pioneered an industry-first strategy to use incentives rather than fees to promote adoption of the New Distribution Capability.

Built SalesLink Insights, an easy-to-use travel portal.

Grown and diversified its corporate account portfolio.

'Alison Taylor has served in many leadership roles in two of the world's top travel organizations. She is recognized as a visionary in the business travel sector, and her work has fundamentally changed how some of the world's largest companies do business.' said Lori O'Connell, President of ACTE Global. 'We are excited about the perspective and strong leadership she will bring to the board to help grow the ACTE community and take ACTE to the next level.'

Prior to joining American Airlines, Taylor's 30 years of sales, marketing, digital and revenue management experience led to leadership work in seven countries where she led the global sales team of more than 5,000 sales associates at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide. In 2015 and 2016, Successful Meetings magazine named her one of the most influential people in the meetings industry. In 2017 Business Travel News named her as one of their Top 25 most influential people in business travel.

'I have been engaged in ACTE for many years. I respect their vision, purpose and the positive impact the organization has made for corporate travelers around the world. I look forward to working with the ACTE board in this new capacity to continue to advance this mission,' said Taylor.

Taylor's appointment as an at-large board member is for a two-year term.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.