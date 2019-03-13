American Airlines : FAA Temporarily Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
0
03/13/2019 | 04:54pm EDT
Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 3:50 PM
On March 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, as a precautionary measure. This includes the 24 MAX 8 aircraft in the American Airlines fleet. We are complying with the FAA directive.
On average, American operates 85 flights per day on the MAX 8, out of 6,700 departures throughout the American Airlines system.
The safety and security of our team members and our customers remains our top priority. We continue to have the utmost confidence in our fleet, which is flown by our highly-trained pilots and maintained by our highly-skilled maintenance team.
American regularly monitors aircraft performance and safety parameters across our entire fleet, including extensive flight data collection. This data, along with our analysis, gives us confidence in the safe operation of all of our aircraft, and contributes to American's exemplary safety record. American has flown more than 2.5 million passengers - during 46,400 operating hours encompassing nearly 18,000 flights - safely on our MAX 8 fleet since the first one was delivered on Sept. 2017 and began commercial service later that November.
We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some of our customers. Our team will work with all customers impacted by these flight cancellations in order to rebook them to their final destination. Affected customers may rebook themselves on aa.com by retrieving their reservation or using our mobile app. If a flight is canceled, customers may request a full refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent are requested to contact their agency directly.
American is working in close coordination with our union partners, the Department of Transportation, FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as the safety of our team members and customers is always our number one priority.
American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:53:02 UTC