MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/10 11:32:49 am
31.205 USD   +0.92%
11:08aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Girls Rock Wings
PU
10:00aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, Nissan, Raytheon, United Technologies
06/09AMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
American Airlines : Girls Rock Wings

06/10/2019 | 11:08am EDT
Girls Rock Wings
06/10/2019
You are about to meet some girls empowered to think big. American Airlines and Sisters of the Skies, Inc. (SOS) are encouraging black girls to reach new heights by considering a career in aviation. It's no secret that African American women are underrepresented in the industry, especially as pilots. Some American Airlines aviators joined other pilots this past April in Houston for a one-day youth outreach event. More than 60 girls were exposed to aviation jobs. The youngsters also participated in their first introductory flights, explored flight planning and execution, and used a flight simulator. SOS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on scholarship, mentorship and social interaction. Come along to see how Girls Rock Wings.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 332 M
EBIT 2019 3 685 M
Net income 2019 2 396 M
Debt 2019 23 615 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 5,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 13 754 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,6 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-3.71%12 100
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.37%25 953
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-4.47%3 255
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY42.04%2 265
SPICEJET LTD57.32%1 318
CHORUS AVIATION INC33.51%878
