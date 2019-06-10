American Airlines : Girls Rock Wings

06/10/2019

You are about to meet some girls empowered to think big. American Airlines and Sisters of the Skies, Inc. (SOS) are encouraging black girls to reach new heights by considering a career in aviation. It's no secret that African American women are underrepresented in the industry, especially as pilots. Some American Airlines aviators joined other pilots this past April in Houston for a one-day youth outreach event. More than 60 girls were exposed to aviation jobs. The youngsters also participated in their first introductory flights, explored flight planning and execution, and used a flight simulator. SOS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on scholarship, mentorship and social interaction. Come along to see how Girls Rock Wings.