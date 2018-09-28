Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
American Airlines : Goes Pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

09/28/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas - To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, American Airlines, its team members and its customers will 'go pink' this October to raise awareness and critical funds for long-time partner Susan G. Komen®.

'Breast cancer is a personal and all too real battle for thousands of our team members and tens of thousands of our customers,' said Chris Singley, Managing Director of Community Relations & Employee Engagement for American. 'It's a disease that has touched us all in one way or another and we stand with Susan G. Komen to raise funds, build awareness and take action in the nonstop fight against breast cancer.'

Every dollar raised by American and its customers goes to support the Susan G. Komen Young Investigators Grant Program. Through this grant program, researchers are discovering breakthroughs for the most aggressive and deadly breast cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and all forms of the disease that have advanced to stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, meaning they have spread to other parts of the body.

'When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I compared myself to other cancer fighters. But I learned your cancer belongs to you and no one else,' said Felecia Ingram, a Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)-based Flight Attendant and 2018 American Airlines Be Pink campaign participant. 'Each day you live, fight! Each day you are able to fight, live!'

American is raising awareness and funds for Susan G. Komen in several ways:

  • AAdvantage® customers can receive 20 AAdvantage miles for every $1 donated to Susan G. Komen with a minimum donation of $25 from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.
  • Team members who are survivors of breast cancer will be prominently featured on aa.com, on our flight and gate information display screens, in our Admirals Clubs and more at airports around the world.
  • Pink will play a prominent role in flight. Customers will notice that everything from beverage napkins to the inflight menu, amenity kits, Wi-Fi portal and more have gone pink for the month of October.
  • For the first time ever, customers can donate directly to Komen while in flight.
  • Team members around the world are purchasing and wearing American-branded pink items with 30 percent of the proceeds from every sale benefiting the organization.

Additionally, throughout the month of October, you'll learn more about 10 American team members from around the world who have fought or are still fighting breast cancer. Their stories will be featured on aa.com, American's social media platforms, in Komen's inflight public service announcement and more. They are: Tamara Bramnik, Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)-based Flight Attendant; Laura Crossley, Customer Service Coordinator, Indianapolis; Patricia Bustamante, Lima, Peru-based Flight Attendant; Julie Daudelin, Chicago (ORD)-based First Officer; Felecia Ingram, CLT-based Flight Attendant; Patrizia Maggi, Passenger Sales Assistant in Rome, Italy; Myrtle Norman, Aviation Maintenance Technician in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Claudia Nouer, Reservations Representative in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Rita Perez, ORD-based Flight Attendant; and Winnie Su, DFW-based Flight Attendant.

'It makes me incredibly proud that American supports the fight against cancer of all types, but I especially love seeing everyone wear pink during October,' said Crossley, a two-time breast cancer survivor. 'It reminds me that breast cancer awareness is important to my fellow team members. During this month, we all come together to raise funds, share stories and more importantly, celebrate our victories.'

American's partnership with Susan G. Komen dates back to their very first race in 1983 when the airline became the organization's first corporate sponsor. In the time since the partnership began, American has helped raise more than $36 million for the organization.

For more information about the ways American supports breast cancer research and Susan G. Komen, visit aa.com/bepink.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:26:14 UTC
