Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Hosts Medal of Honor Recipients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:20pm EDT
[Attachment]

Medal of Honor recipient Army Maj. (Ret.) Drew Dix arrives at DCA to attend National Medal of Honor Day events.

[Attachment]

Medal of Honor recipient Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Ret.) Hershel 'Woody' Williams is greeted at DCA. Williams is the last living recipient from the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.

[Attachment]

Children of volunteers hold up signs to welcome their heroes to Washington, D.C.

[Attachment]

Medal of Honor recipient and Army Col. (Ret.) Bruce Crandall and his service dog, Huey, enjoyed a first class experience aboard the Airbus A321T charter flight from JFK to DCA for National Medal of Honor Day.

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines team members reaffirmed their commitment to our nation's military with annual events paying tribute to Medal of Honor recipients. The events culminated with a charter flight carrying 26 recipients and their families to Washington, D.C., Saturday to attend National Medal of Honor Day events and activities.

'American Airlines and our more than 130,000 team members are proud to partner with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the recipients of our nation's highest military award for valor in combat,' said David Seymour, Senior Vice President of Integrated Operations at American and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. 'Our long-standing commitment to veterans and their families is unwavering. Many of our team members, including the pilots who flew the charter flight, are veterans and know firsthand the dedication and sacrifice required of those who serve.'

The celebrations began Friday evening when the Medal of Honor recipients and their guests attended the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation's annual Circle of Honor Gala, this year at the Cipriani Club in New York City. The event celebrated their courage, selfless service and patriotism.

The honorable guests received a hero's sendoff Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) before boarding an Airbus 321T bound for the nation's capital. Upon arrival at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), the veterans' plane was greeted with a water cannon salute and hundreds of team members and supporters were at the gate to welcome the heroes to Washington. Recipients and their families were then escorted to a special dinner hosted by American in their honor at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City.

'We're extremely grateful for the overwhelming generosity of American Airlines in their support of the Medal of Honor recipients and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Foundation,' said Karl Horst, President and CEO of the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. 'American helps the recipients and the foundation all year long to ensure we can travel the nation to educate and inspire American citizens about the values and the legacy of the Medal of Honor.'

Since 2009, American has been involved with the foundation by supporting Medal of Honor recipients and the organization's activities. In 2011, the company became the first airline to offer all current and future Medal of Honor recipients top-tier Executive Platinum® status in its AAdvantage® loyalty program. Given to only its most elite customers, this status ensures these heroic individuals will have access to all elite amenities during their travel experience. In October, American will once again serve as the official airline of the Congressional Medal of Honor Convention, which will take place in Tampa, Florida.

American has long-standing ties to the nation's armed forces. With more than 7,000 team member who are veterans or still serving in the reserve component, the airline places a strong emphasis on these initiatives through collaborations with organizations including the Gary Sinise Foundation, the George W. Bush Institute and USO Metro Washington, D.C.

For more information about the ways American supports military, veterans and their families, please visit aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
02:20pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Hosts Medal of Honor Recipients
PU
08:45aAmerican Airlines Extends Grounding of 737 MAX Flights Through April 24
DJ
08:04aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24Ethiopian Airlines questions Boeing's 'aggressive' software
RE
03/24American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations through April 2..
RE
03/23U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
RE
03/22U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
RE
03/22U.S. airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
RE
03/22AMERICAN AIRLINES : activates giving response for those affected by Midwest floo..
PU
03/21CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF : A cadet's path to the flight deck and the women who paved ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 515 M
EBIT 2019 4 366 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 534 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 5,14
P/E ratio 2020 4,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 13 728 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-4.80%13 728
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES6.11%27 259
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD11.49%3 738
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY21.88%1 989
SPICEJET LTD7.92%851
CHORUS AVIATION INC27.84%839
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.