AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
American Airlines : Hurricane Michael Information

10/10/2018

American Airlines is closely monitoring Hurricane Michael, which is forecast to impact a few communities we serve along the Gulf Coast and certain coastal locations on the East Coast. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of this potentially damaging hurricane.

We have activated our disaster response fundraising platform for the American Red Cross so that customers and team members can assist those in need. The Red Cross has the unique ability to activate immediately and assess critical needs following a disaster, and now through Nov. 2, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation.

Due to the storm, some airports in the path of the storm are now closed. Our team of meteorologists at the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center (IOC) in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of this storm, which is expected to impact the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon before bringing heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday night through Thursday.

Travel Alert

The current travel alert allows customers whose travel plans are impacted by Hurricane Michael to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at +1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

Refunds

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

Fares

In order to assist customers who choose to evacuate via air, American has added reduced, last-minute fares for cities that will be impacted by Hurricane Michael. These fares are available on aa.com.

Airport Operations

Resumption of service at airports will be based on airport and roadway conditions, including the ability of our team members to get to work. We are also coordinating closely with our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and local airport authorities. These agencies must conduct their own assessment of their operations prior to any airline resuming service.

Gulf Coast airports

  • Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)
    • Operations are canceled through Oct. 10
  • Mobile, Alabama (MOB)
    • No impact to operations at this time
  • Panama City, Florida (ECP)
    • Operations are canceled through Oct. 10
  • Pensacola, Florida (PNS)
    • Operations are canceled through Oct. 10
  • Tallahassee, Florida (TLH)
    • Operations are canceled through Oct. 10

South Carolina airports

  • Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)
    • No impact to operations at this time
  • Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)
    • No impact to operations at this time
  • Florence, South Carolina (FLO)
    • No impact to operations at this time
  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (HHH)
    • No impact to operations at this time
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)
    • No impact to operations at this time

Georgia airports

  • Augusta, Georgia (AGS)
    • No impact to operations at this time
  • Savannah, Georgia (SAV)
    • No impact to operations at this time

Flight cancellations

  • Oct. 10: 75 flights canceled
  • Oct. 11: 10 flights canceled

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 23:52:07 UTC
