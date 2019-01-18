Log in
American Airlines : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

01/18/2019 | 08:19pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MESA AIR GROUP INC [ MESA ]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

X

10% Owner

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Form filed by One ReportingPerson

X

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Explanation of Responses:

1. These shares are held of record by American Airlines, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, Inc.

Remarks:

American Airlines Group Inc. by: /s/ Stephen L. Johnson, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs

01/18/2019

American Airlines, Inc. by: /s/ Stephen L. Johnson, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs

01/18/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 01:18:03 UTC
