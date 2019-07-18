Log in
American Airlines : Neisha Strambler-Butler's Leadership Lands Her on Two Lists for Most Influential Executives

07/18/2019 | 03:10pm EDT
[Attachment]

Neisha Strambler-Butler, center, sits with American Airlines team members, from left, Planning Manager Akmal Moulton, Flight Service Instructor Malyssa Washington, Flight Attendant Bridget Jones and First Officer Willie Carter.

FORT WORTH, Texas - For Neisha Strambler-Butler, Vice President of Compensation and Benefits at American Airlines, caring for others during life's journey comes naturally both personally and professionally. For more than 20 years, Strambler-Butler has led health and financial benefits globally for Fortune 500 companies, in addition to overseeing compensation, occupational health and wellness programs.

Strambler-Butler's history of servant leadership recently earned her the honor of being named as a 2019 Women Worth Watching from Profiles in Diversity Journal, a publication dedicated to acknowledging the achievements and initiatives of leading women executives within their industries. The 18th annual list features leaders who were nominated by their colleagues, peers and mentors for using their talents to change their workplace.

In addition, Strambler-Butler was named among the Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy magazine, an African American business and lifestyle magazine. The honorees represent a diverse range of industries with a national and global focus.

'Neisha shows a deep level of compassion for our team members,' said Patrick O'Keeffe, American's Senior Vice President of People. 'Her care and service for our team members and their families and her expertise in creating innovative and effective compensation and benefits programs make her a valued, trusted and respected leader at American and in the community.'

She leads the design, implementation and operations of all compensation, benefits, absence management and team member wellness programs to complement American's strategic business direction. Prior to joining American in September 2017, Strambler-Butler was head of Global Benefits and Human Resource Programs at Texas Instruments.

Strambler-Butler is a ministry leader at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas, member of the Texas Women's Foundation Village Giving Circle, and advisory board member of Project Unity and has previously served on the board of the American Red Cross.

The August issue of Profiles in Diversity Journal will feature profiles of all the honorees.

Savoy's full 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America list is available online at savoynetwork.com.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 19:09:03 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP3.58%14 795
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES12.52%28 402
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD6.70%3 495
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY47.53%2 379
SPICEJET LTD56.16%1 237
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV86.55%1 039
