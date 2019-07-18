American Airlines : Neisha Strambler-Butler's Leadership Lands Her on Two Lists for Most Influential Executives

FORT WORTH, Texas - For Neisha Strambler-Butler, Vice President of Compensation and Benefits at American Airlines, caring for others during life's journey comes naturally both personally and professionally. For more than 20 years, Strambler-Butler has led health and financial benefits globally for Fortune 500 companies, in addition to overseeing compensation, occupational health and wellness programs.

Strambler-Butler's history of servant leadership recently earned her the honor of being named as a 2019 Women Worth Watching from Profiles in Diversity Journal, a publication dedicated to acknowledging the achievements and initiatives of leading women executives within their industries. The 18th annual list features leaders who were nominated by their colleagues, peers and mentors for using their talents to change their workplace.

In addition, Strambler-Butler was named among the Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy magazine, an African American business and lifestyle magazine. The honorees represent a diverse range of industries with a national and global focus.