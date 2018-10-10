American Airlines : Raises $950,000 for Answer ALS at Annual Charity Golf Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines raised more than $950,000 for Answer ALS through its third annual American Airlines Charity Golf Tournament.

'We are proud to continue to partner with Answer ALS on behalf of the American Airlines family,' said chairman and CEO Doug Parker. 'Many of our team members have been affected by ALS, so we do this to honor and support them. We hope that by bringing attention to orphan diseases, like ALS, we can raise additional awareness and fundraising support in order to find a cure.'

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, after the famous baseball player who was diagnosed with it, more than 5,600 people are diagnosed with ALS each year.

More than 200 golf enthusiasts and individuals attended the annual fundraising event, with all funds going toward further research in finding a cure for the disease.

'The direct impact for ALS research from the American Airlines Golf Tournament is immeasurable,' said Dr. Jeffrey Rothstein, director of the Brain Science Institute and the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins University and the executive director of the Answer ALS research project. 'Because Answer ALS research is open source and available to researchers around the globe, the power of the contribution is incredibly meaningful to not only the ALS research community, but even more so to people living with the disease. We simply cannot thank American enough.'