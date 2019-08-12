Log in
American Airlines : Reflecting from the MD-80 cockpit

08/12/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

If you ever get a chance to talk to a pilot who has flown the MD-80, they will tell you that it is a 'pilot's airplane.' It has unique characteristics, like the standby compass affixed to the back wall of the cockpit that is only visible via a mirror above the main control panels. Even with the quirks of the aircraft, MD-80 pilots have a great sense of pride, because they can experience firsthand the energizing, manual nature of flying a plane.

'It is very old school, there aren't any modern computer screens affixed to the controls,' said Flight Operations Director David Clark. 'The steering columns are connected to a cable that goes directly to the flight controls. You can feel it give and pull throughout each flight, and it is a thrilling experience that pilots trained on newer aircraft may never experience.'

Customers usually don't get a firsthand view of the cockpit. And, to anyone who isn't a pilot, the sight can be overwhelming. The MD-80 cockpit interior is one of the last commercial aircraft primarily made of round dials to gauge every aspect of the aircraft. Check Airman R.D. Johnson said the manual operation of the aircraft was gratifying.

'Every captain has a special bond with the aircraft, as it's very much like watching an old movie. It's a sense of nostalgia that speaks to the rich history of our airline and the skill required of every pilot,' said Check Airman R.D. Johnson. 'In its prime, the MD-80 was very responsive and had what we considered state-of-the-art technology. Though it's now outdated in comparison, we perfected the craft of flying on this plane and enjoyed every minute of it.'

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 17:05:06 UTC
