Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : Remembers Herb Kelleher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 02:24am CET

FORT WORTH, Texas - On behalf of the more than 130,000 team members of American Airlines, Chairman and CEO Doug Parker shared the following statement on the passing of Herb Kelleher.

'On behalf of the entire American Airlines team, we take a deep breath and give long pause to remember and celebrate the many contributions Herb Kelleher made to our industry. Herb's vision brought the freedom of travel to hundreds of millions of people, and his appetite for taking on any real or perceived battle was unmatched. His opponents often found that taking on Herb might mean a joke or prank would soon reveal itself, but it also signaled that Herb was likely well down the path to victory. His style presents the ultimate case study for airlines or any service company whereby if you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers, which will take care of your shareholders. That simple yet profound way of leading continues to inspire us, and we aspire to honor Herb's example. Today we lost an industry icon, a legend, and a friend whom we will never forget. Thank you, Herb, you made us all better.'

Doug Parker

Chairman and CEO

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 01:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
02:24aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Remembers Herb Kelleher
PU
01/02Qatar Airways acquires 5 percent of China Southern Airlines
RE
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : Adds Flights for College Football's Grand Finale
PU
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : Supports Communities in 2018
AQ
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : Supports Communities in 2018
AQ
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : Honored for decades of safe service
PU
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : 28 Reasons to Fly American
AQ
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : 28 Reasons to Fly American
PU
2018Air Italy flights to Chicago risk rekindling row with U.S. carriers
RE
2018AMERICAN AIRLINES : escorts families of fallen military heroes during annual Sno..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 684 M
EBIT 2018 3 440 M
Net income 2018 2 063 M
Debt 2018 21 900 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 8,92
P/E ratio 2019 5,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 14 960 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP1.15%14 960
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES1.42%26 507
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-2.31%3 198
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY3.66%1 679
SPICEJET LIMITED0.00%748
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION2.02%663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.