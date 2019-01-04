American Airlines : Remembers Herb Kelleher

FORT WORTH, Texas - On behalf of the more than 130,000 team members of American Airlines, Chairman and CEO Doug Parker shared the following statement on the passing of Herb Kelleher.

'On behalf of the entire American Airlines team, we take a deep breath and give long pause to remember and celebrate the many contributions Herb Kelleher made to our industry. Herb's vision brought the freedom of travel to hundreds of millions of people, and his appetite for taking on any real or perceived battle was unmatched. His opponents often found that taking on Herb might mean a joke or prank would soon reveal itself, but it also signaled that Herb was likely well down the path to victory. His style presents the ultimate case study for airlines or any service company whereby if you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers, which will take care of your shareholders. That simple yet profound way of leading continues to inspire us, and we aspire to honor Herb's example. Today we lost an industry icon, a legend, and a friend whom we will never forget. Thank you, Herb, you made us all better.'

Doug Parker

Chairman and CEO