American Airlines Group

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines Sees Continued Disruption and Costs Over 737 MAX Grounding

0
07/15/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

American Airlines Group on Monday said issues related to the grounding of Boeing Co.'s (BA) 737 MAX aircraft are expected to continue causing "significant disruption to our customers and financial costs to us."

The airline said last week it had canceled about 7,800 flights in the second quarter due to the grounding.

In recent days, American and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) extended 737 Max cancellations until early November.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -0.50% 33.61 Delayed Quote.5.20%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.02% 361.61 Delayed Quote.13.28%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 0.10% 91.32 Delayed Quote.8.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 190 M
EBIT 2019 3 823 M
Net income 2019 2 225 M
Debt 2019 23 440 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 6,73x
P/E ratio 2020 5,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 14 951 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,1  $
Last Close Price 33,6  $
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP5.20%14 693
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES12.97%28 152
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.67%3 356
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY48.34%2 325
SPICEJET LTD32.07%1 052
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV80.63%973
