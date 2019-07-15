American Airlines Sees Continued Disruption and Costs Over 737 MAX Grounding

By Josh Beckerman



American Airlines Group on Monday said issues related to the grounding of Boeing Co.'s (BA) 737 MAX aircraft are expected to continue causing "significant disruption to our customers and financial costs to us."

The airline said last week it had canceled about 7,800 flights in the second quarter due to the grounding.

In recent days, American and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) extended 737 Max cancellations until early November.

