08/24 10:00:01 pm
38.82 USD   -0.03%
American Airlines : Statement on Senator John McCain

08/26/2018 | 03:07am CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines expresses its condolences to the McCain family and all Americans on the passing of Senator John McCain.

'Senator John McCain was a true American hero,' said American's Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. 'He dedicated his life to serving his country and to just causes larger than himself. He fought for the American people and American values with unwavering courage, integrity and honor.

'As a former Navy pilot and chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, Senator McCain had great respect for the United States commercial aviation industry and the hard-working professionals who serve within it. We are extremely grateful for the work Senator McCain did on behalf of our team members, most notably in the aftermath of 9/11, both for American Airlines and a predecessor airline, America West. American would not be what it is today without the principled support of Senator McCain and our 130,000 team members are forever grateful.

'On a personal note, Senator McCain became a friend over the years. I always enjoyed seeing him in Washington or at Phoenix Suns games. He had a great sense of humor and a passion for doing what was right. He was and is a role model for me and anyone who ever spent time with him.

'Senator McCain will be sorely missed but his impact lives on. We will not forget his shining example of patriotism based on the ideals of freedom and equality for all and global leadership by the United States in support of those ideals.

'We, like all Americans, mourn the loss of Senator McCain and extend our condolences to the entire McCain family, including John's son, American Airlines Captain Doug McCain.'

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 01:06:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 657 M
EBIT 2018 3 435 M
Net income 2018 2 325 M
Debt 2018 22 516 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 8,62
P/E ratio 2019 6,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 17 882 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,4 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-25.37%17 882
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-6.78%34 960
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-15.96%3 380
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-11.99%2 201
CHORUS AVIATION INC-19.90%822
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-7.52%794
