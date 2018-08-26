American Airlines : Statement on Senator John McCain

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines expresses its condolences to the McCain family and all Americans on the passing of Senator John McCain.

'Senator John McCain was a true American hero,' said American's Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. 'He dedicated his life to serving his country and to just causes larger than himself. He fought for the American people and American values with unwavering courage, integrity and honor.

'As a former Navy pilot and chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, Senator McCain had great respect for the United States commercial aviation industry and the hard-working professionals who serve within it. We are extremely grateful for the work Senator McCain did on behalf of our team members, most notably in the aftermath of 9/11, both for American Airlines and a predecessor airline, America West. American would not be what it is today without the principled support of Senator McCain and our 130,000 team members are forever grateful.

'On a personal note, Senator McCain became a friend over the years. I always enjoyed seeing him in Washington or at Phoenix Suns games. He had a great sense of humor and a passion for doing what was right. He was and is a role model for me and anyone who ever spent time with him.

'Senator McCain will be sorely missed but his impact lives on. We will not forget his shining example of patriotism based on the ideals of freedom and equality for all and global leadership by the United States in support of those ideals.

'We, like all Americans, mourn the loss of Senator McCain and extend our condolences to the entire McCain family, including John's son, American Airlines Captain Doug McCain.'

