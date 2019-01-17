American Airlines : Strengthens Integrated Operations Leadership Team

FORT WORTH, Texas - Today, American Airlines announced that Kevin Brickner, who currently serves as Vice President of Safety and Operations Integration as well as the airline's certificated Director of Safety, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Technical Operations (Tech Ops). Kevin takes over the role from David Seymour, who was named Senior Vice President of Integrated Operations in 2016. Kevin will be responsible for overseeing line and base maintenance; engineering, planning and production support for airframes, engines and components; and aircraft supply chain operations, among many other responsibilities. American has promoted Capt. Ron Thomas to Vice President of Safety to assume Kevin's previous position.

'Kevin has a strong background in both safety and technical operations, and I'm confident in his ability to lead the company's Tech Ops initiatives as we continue to focus on improving our operations,' said David. 'It was important to appoint someone to this position who is well-versed in the intricacies of our aircraft maintenance programs and processes and who possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership skills to develop strategies that ensure the safety and reliability of our aircraft. Those qualities, combined with Kevin's overall commitment to our customers and team members, make him a perfect fit for this role.'

Kevin started his career as an engineer with General Electric before joining the airline in 1996, and has held several key leadership positions within Technical Operations. In 2009, he was promoted to Vice President of Technical Services, leading the Tech Ops Planning, engineering and quality teams. In his most current role, he was responsible for overseeing the airline's overall safety strategy.

Kevin graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.