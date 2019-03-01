Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta for long tarmac delays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines jet taxis on the runway at Washington National Airport in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines was fined $1 million and Delta Air Lines Inc $750,000 for violating federal rules barring lengthy tarmac delays at U.S. airports, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday.

Under most circumstances, airlines are prohibited from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for longer than three hours, and international flights for more than four hours, without giving passengers an opportunity to deplane.

Of the fine assessed to American, $450,000 was credited to the airline for compensating passengers. The Transportation Department cited 13 tarmac delays since December 2015 at American Airlines and blamed "gate mismanagement" for two delayed flights.

Delta was credited with $450,000 for compensating customers and establishing a backup data center and an automated aircraft-parking guidance and jet-bridge positioning system, the department said.

The airlines agreed to pay the resulting fines as part of consent orders.

Delta said it provided customers with substantial compensation for the delays, including cash reimbursements, SkyMiles and future travel vouchers.

"Delta has spent millions to invest in new technologies to increase efficiency of aircraft movement during irregular operations and additional deicing capacity at its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hub," the company added.

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said the delays were the result of "exceptional weather events dating as far back as 2015." The company disputed that gate mismanagement was to blame for two delays.

She said the airline had "put procedures in place to help better accommodate our customers when inclement weather occurs."

American Airlines told the department it has invested more than $5 million in additional capital investments like vans, air stairs and lavatory trucks to address tarmac delays.

The Transportation Department cited about a dozen tarmac delays at Delta since 2017 and said passengers on seven flights at Atlanta were not allowed to deplane for hours even though there was "no safety, security or Air Traffic Control reason for not doing so."

Delta said the "delays were the direct result of an extraordinary, unanticipated, and unpredictable system outage in the data center at Delta's Atlanta hub."

Delta has invested more than $250 million to set up a new data center to back up essential applications in case of problems at the primary data center, the company said.

Delta has also spent $12.4 million on an automated aircraft-parking guidance and jet-bridge positioning system and is purchasing 20 additional deicing trucks and planning additional deicing pads at Atlanta.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.36% 34.785 Delayed Quote.10.96%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. -1.45% 48.84 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
03:30pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta for long tarmac delays
RE
02/27Southwest Airlines wins U.S. approval for Hawaii service
RE
02/26American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Trans..
GL
02/25AMERICAN AIRLINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/21U.S. carriers compete for new slots at Tokyo's Haneda airport
RE
02/21AMERICAN AIRLINES : Prepares for a Big Summer in Charlotte; Airline adds more se..
AQ
02/20American Airlines Prepares for a Big Summer in Charlotte
GL
02/15Rare Market Leadership From Industrials Raises Stakes for Trade Talks
DJ
02/12AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Winter storms, U.S. shutdown boost demand for private jets
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 530 M
EBIT 2019 4 416 M
Net income 2019 2 782 M
Debt 2019 22 605 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 5,80
P/E ratio 2020 5,54
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 16 000 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP10.96%16 000
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES20.57%30 973
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD7.26%3 606
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY31.81%2 135
CHORUS AVIATION INC34.04%896
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION18.19%796
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.