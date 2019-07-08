Log in
American Airlines : and Cathay Dragon Launch Codeshare Agreement

07/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Fort Worth, TEXAS - American Airlines has launched a codeshare agreement with Cathay Dragon, adding service to four new destinations and increased service to three existing markets in Southeast Asia.

American will place its code on select Cathay Dragon flights from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), providing American's customers seamless connecting service to seven cities beyond Hong Kong. The new codeshare flights are available for sale now for travel beginning July 11.

The agreement allows American's customers to connect to four new destinations in Asia:

  • Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC)
  • Chiang Mai, Thailand (CNX)
  • Da Nang, Vietnam (DAD)
  • Phuket, Thailand (HKT)

It also increases frequencies to three existing markets served by American's other partners in Asia:

  • Penang, Malaysia (PEN)
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL)
  • Hanoi, Vietnam (HAN)

Established in 1985, Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Group and an affiliate member of oneworld®. The airline's network covers 53 destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including 23 destinations in mainland China. The codeshare relationship with Cathay Dragon will further strengthen American's existing partnership with the Cathay Pacific group in the years to come.

American has proudly served Hong Kong since 2013 and currently operates daily, year-round service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Cathay Pacific Airways
The Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa, using a fleet of nearly 200 wide-body aircraft. The company is a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Cathay Pacific has made substantial investments to develop Hong Kong as one of the world's leading global transportation hubs. Cathay Pacific is a founder member of the oneworld global alliance. For more information, please visit cathaypacific.com.

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:07:02 UTC
