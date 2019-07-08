American Airlines : and Cathay Dragon Launch Codeshare Agreement

Fort Worth, TEXAS - American Airlines has launched a codeshare agreement with Cathay Dragon, adding service to four new destinations and increased service to three existing markets in Southeast Asia.

American will place its code on select Cathay Dragon flights from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), providing American's customers seamless connecting service to seven cities beyond Hong Kong. The new codeshare flights are available for sale now for travel beginning July 11.

The agreement allows American's customers to connect to four new destinations in Asia:



Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC)

Chiang Mai, Thailand (CNX)

Da Nang, Vietnam (DAD)

Phuket, Thailand (HKT)

It also increases frequencies to three existing markets served by American's other partners in Asia:



Penang, Malaysia (PEN)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL)

Hanoi, Vietnam (HAN)

Established in 1985, Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Group and an affiliate member of oneworld®. The airline's network covers 53 destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including 23 destinations in mainland China. The codeshare relationship with Cathay Dragon will further strengthen American's existing partnership with the Cathay Pacific group in the years to come.

American has proudly served Hong Kong since 2013 and currently operates daily, year-round service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles.

