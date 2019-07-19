American Airlines : and Qantas Receive Final Approval to Form Joint Business

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines welcomes the U.S. Department of Transportation's final approval of a joint business agreement with Qantas. American and Qantas now have the opportunity to jointly offer more products that will better serve customers flying between the United States and Australia and New Zealand. This has been a longstanding business objective of the partnership.

'We look forward to working closely with our valued partner, Qantas, on this new joint business,' said American's Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. 'We now have the opportunity to launch new routes and provide enhanced service with better schedules, additional frequent flyer benefits and continued investments in the overall customer experience. We are grateful to Secretary Chao and the DOT team, as we welcome this fantastic news for our customers and team members.'

Final approval follows the DOT's tentative approval of the joint business in June.

