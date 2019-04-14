Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines : extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through August 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 10:47am EDT
Two workers walk under the wing of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it is extending Boeing Co 737 MAX cancellations through Aug. 19, leading to about 115 daily cancelled flights, or 1.5 percent of its daily summer flying schedule.

In a letter to employees and customers, Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said they believe the 737 MAX will be recertified before Aug. 19, but they want to ensure reliability "for the peak travel season and provide confidence to our customers and team members when it comes to their travel plans."

Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft was grounded worldwide in March following a fatal crash on Ethiopian Airlines that killed all 157 aboard, just five months after a similar crash on Lion Air that killed all 189 passengers and crew.

American Airlines owns 24 MAX jets and is awaiting delivery of 16 more this year.

Chicago-based Boeing has been developing a software upgrade for an anti-stall system under scrutiny in both crashes.

Parker and Isom said they are "confident" in Boeing's impending software updates and new training proposals, and remain in continuous contact with regulatory authorities over the MAX recertification process.

Once the aircraft is recertified, which the executives said they expect will happen "soon," American plans to initially bring its MAX aircraft back on line as spares to supplement its operation as needed during the summer.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -0.34% 34.69 Delayed Quote.8.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.56% 379.64 Delayed Quote.14.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
10:52aToo many travelers, too few planes is U.S. airlines' 737 MAX summer dilemma
RE
10:47aAMERICAN AIRLINES : extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through August 19
RE
10:03aAMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
04/13FAA meets with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
04/12AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
04/11FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
04/11BEST OF THE BEST : American Airlines Honored for Inclusion
PU
04/11JetBlue Gears up to Vie for Slots at European Airports
DJ
04/11Qatar Airways says Air Italy stake compliant with 2018 U.S.- Qatar aviation a..
RE
04/11AMERICAN AIRLINES : Champions of the Year honored for their commitment to childr..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 498 M
EBIT 2019 4 134 M
Net income 2019 2 615 M
Debt 2019 22 852 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 6,16
P/E ratio 2020 5,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 15 632 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP8.03%15 632
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.31%28 972
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD18.76%4 123
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY33.88%2 221
SPICEJET LTD20.90%878
CHORUS AVIATION INC26.95%851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About