American Airlines : grounds 14 planes due to overhead bin issue

0
03/07/2019 | 03:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 airplane takes off at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc grounded 14 Boeing 737-800 airplanes on Thursday after complaints by pilots that overhead bins on some recently-retrofitted aircraft interiors were not closing, an American official said.

In a statement, American said the issue did not jeopardize the safety of flights and that it is working with a vendor and the Federal Aviation Administration to immediately address the issue.

The aircraft interiors were being updated by a long-time supplier, ATS, said Gary Schaible, president of Transport Workers Union Local 591, which represents 4,800 American mechanics.

After write-ups from pilots saying that overhead bins on some 737-800s were not closing after the updating, the planes were taken to American's maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where mechanics discovered additional issues, Schaible said.

An American official confirmed the problem of bins not closing.

"After further inspection by American, the work that was conducted on these two aircraft was not up to our standards. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively removed from service the additional 12 aircraft that were updated by this vendor and have notified the FAA," American said.

American has canceled 40 flights so far as a result of the groundings.

The outsourcing of maintenance work, to U.S.-based suppliers like ATS or in-house American employees abroad, is at the core of ongoing contract talks between American and its mechanics unions.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Tracy Rucinski

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 527 M
EBIT 2019 4 412 M
Net income 2019 2 774 M
Debt 2019 22 509 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 5,34
P/E ratio 2020 5,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 14 711 M
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP2.02%14 711
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.87%29 326
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD9.26%3 666
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY29.34%2 110
CHORUS AVIATION INC31.21%864
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION19.36%786
