AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

(AAL)
03/13 03:47:53 pm
31.745 USD   +2.67%
American Airlines : rebooking customers after U.S. grounds 737 MAX

03/13/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday its teams were working to re-book customers due to fly on Boeing Co's 737 MAX as quickly as possible after the United States banned the aircraft.

Europe and other nations had already stopped the planes flying due to safety concerns, following an Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, five months after a Lion Air crash involving the same jet.

American, the largest airline in the world, operates 24 737 MAX aircraft.

Southwest Airlines Co , which has the world's largest 737 MAX fleet with 34 jets, said it was waiving any fare-difference charges for customers who were seeking to switch to another aircraft following bans across much of the world.

The low-cost airline already does not charge a fee for changing tickets. The company said it is also waiving charges for fare differences following customer concerns about traveling on the jets.

American said it was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of its decision to ground the jets earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), American Airlines Group
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 2.46% 31.685 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.01% 374.44 Delayed Quote.16.41%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 527 M
EBIT 2019 4 390 M
Net income 2019 2 729 M
Debt 2019 22 509 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 5,09
P/E ratio 2020 4,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 13 885 M
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,2 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Craig Barton Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-3.64%13 885
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES8.43%27 856
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.91%3 488
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.44%2 063
CHORUS AVIATION INC28.90%849
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION17.34%777
