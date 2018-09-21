American Airlines : to Donate $600,000 and 150,000 Pounds of Food to the Carolinas in the Wake of Hurricane Florence

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines will donate $300,000 to its long-time national partner the American Red Cross and an additional $300,000 to North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to ease the burdens that have been placed upon thousands of Carolinians as Hurricane Florence made landfall last week. The Red Cross donation is possible thanks to the generosity of American's customers and the company's corporate giving initiatives.

'American's roots in North Carolina go back 70 years, and we are keenly focused on making sure our fellow Carolinians are well taken care of in this time of need,' said Dec Lee, American's Vice President of CLT Hub Operations.

American's team members across the company are also stepping up to provide much needed relief and food to hurricane victims. More than 400 team members in Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham will partner with Feeding America to assemble 150,000 pounds of food for food banks across the Carolinas, including the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. More than 10,000 team members in Charlotte will also partner with the Charlotte Douglas International Airport to collect food and water to donate to American's local charity partner Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

'When natural disasters strike and devastate communities, it's critical that we provide prompt assistance. Feeding America is grateful for the support American Airlines and its team members are providing to families impacted by Hurricane Florence,' said Karen Hanner, Vice President of Supply Chain at Feeding America.

The Red Cross has activated its fullest resources in the impacted regions of Hurricane Florence. Monetary donations are the most efficient way to assist those in need as they can be put to immediate use to provide shelter, food, relief supplies and health services through trained Red Cross personnel who are on the ground in disaster areas. From now through Oct. 5, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation. Visit the Red Cross website to donate now.

'American Airlines is one of the Red Cross' most valued partners. Its continued commitment to supporting disaster relief is evident in its multi-year commitment as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner. American Airlines helps to ensure that our volunteers and staff have the resources and tools available to immediately respond to those impacted by disasters large and small,' said David Staszak, Vice President of Divisional Fundraising at the Red Cross. 'American Airlines, and its team members, always answer the call for help when the Red Cross needs additional support in carrying out our life-saving mission.'

The North Carolina Community Foundation's mission is to inspire North Carolinians to make lasting and meaningful contributions to their communities.

'Hurricane Florence has already been labeled among the costliest storms in history, and the full extent of the subsequent flooding is still unknown,' said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, CEO and President of the North Carolina Community Foundation. 'We are so grateful for American's incredible support, as 100% of this $300,000 is going directly to nonprofit organizations serving needs in the impacted areas of North Carolina.'

American's roots in North Carolina go back to 1948, when predecessor airline Piedmont Airlines began operating in Charlotte. Today, American is the only airline to operate at all nine commercial airports in the state and is proud to employ nearly 15,000 team members in North Carolina. Charlotte is American's second-largest hub with nearly 800 daily departures to more than 330 departures worldwide.

